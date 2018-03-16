That it should matter whether a new equities brokerage in South Africa is majority black owned; or that the shareholders should laud it as such remains a tragedy of sorts. Clearly, we have not come so far that the colour of owners of new businesses should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Macquarie et al launch new South African equities brokerage launched - March 16, 2018
- European equities eke out gains amid global trade concerns; Nex Group shares up 30% - March 16, 2018
- A Final Flush-Out For Equities - March 16, 2018