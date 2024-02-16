Kotak said it finds most sectors and stocks quite overvalued in the context of historical valuations coupled with the Streets high assumptions for profitability in the short term, which may not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Macro, mania and Modi may support overvalued Indian stock market: Kotak Equities - February 16, 2024
- Japan’s 10-year bond yield edges up on sell-off amid equities rally - February 16, 2024
- Positive day across Asian equities as Nikkei strives for all-time high, BoJ ueda stays dovish - February 16, 2024