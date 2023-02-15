Seven transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit New York City records last week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Maddd Equities buys Inwood waterfront dev site, leading midsize i-sales - February 15, 2023
- The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here’s where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading. - February 15, 2023
- Strong IT, Auto and Realty Stocks Lift Indian Equities to End Higher Midweek - February 15, 2023