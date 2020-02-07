Maddd Equities, NYCFC nearing deal for Bronx stadium

Madruga’s Maddd Equities and the team’s owners are close to an agreement with the city that will allow the soccer club to build a 25,000-seat stadium in the South Bronx, according to the New York …
