MailUp : Fidentiis Equities started the coverage of MailUp with a BUY rating at EUR 3.2-3.4 valuation range vs a current market price of EUR 2.56

07/31 A DEMAND 40% HIGHER THAN THE AMOUNT : this is the positive outcome of the accel.. 07/31 MAILUP: has approved a share capital reserved to Institutional Investors, to ta.. 07/21 MAILUP: Agile Telecom has recorded a 25% revenues increase versus budget …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)