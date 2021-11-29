European investors are understandably biased toward European equity opportunities, but relative returns vis-à-vis the US may cause them to doubt this strategy. A reversion may be imminent, with Europe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Making a Case for European Equities - November 29, 2021
- Amundi adds China and EM ex-China core exposure building blocks to ESG ETF equities range - November 29, 2021
- Three misconceptions about global equities and how investors can take advantage of them - November 29, 2021