Money managers’ global equity allocations continued to decline in March, while their global bond allocations rose from a record low, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s monthly fund manager survey released Tuesday. Managers’ global equity allocations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Managers allocate less to global equities, more to bonds — BofA survey - March 20, 2018
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities appoints co-COOs - March 20, 2018
- European equities close higher ahead of Fed meeting; Bellway up 3.5 percent - March 20, 2018