In the conclusion, the US central banker said, “There will be no monthly selling and indeed there could be buying of equities into month-end. A lack of these flows, and broad anticipation of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Many investors stated they are looking to buy equities in April – JP Morgan
In the conclusion, the US central banker said, “There will be no monthly selling and indeed there could be buying of equities into month-end. A lack of these flows, and broad anticipation of …