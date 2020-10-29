Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower

Asian stock markets fell on Thursday but not as sharply as Wall Street’s rout overnight, while oil bounced off lows and US futures jumped, as Asia’s brighter economic outlook offset investor worries a …
