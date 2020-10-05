Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for Indian equities

US markets ended lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming …
