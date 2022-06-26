Moreover, the movement in the rupee and the progress of the monsoon would also be watched by investors, the market experts noted.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Shopping Festival Sales On June 18 Rise & Highlight New Consumer Habits, Asian Equities Flash Risk Off - June 26, 2022
- The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says - June 26, 2022
- Market Next Week: Global trends, crude oil, monthly expiry FII movement key drivers for Indian equities, say analysts - June 26, 2022