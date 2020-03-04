The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 bps yesterday, its first emergency cut since 2008. But it had the exact opposite effect intended as equities sold off through the US session. Bond yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market Outlook: Equities struggle despite Fed cut, Intu halts equity raise - March 4, 2020
- Thor Equities, United American Land Scoop Queens Retail Condo - March 3, 2020
- WTI takes clues from Asian equities, geopolitics to probe $48.00 - March 3, 2020