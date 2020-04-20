But for now the OPEC+ cuts are not enough to rebalance the market when demand is evaporated. European equities were tentatively higher early on Monday but really going nowhere fast right now without …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher - April 20, 2020
- Oil Prices Collapse on Storage Fears, Asian Equities Mostly Down - April 20, 2020
- Oil at twenty year lows; equities tread water, FX mixed - April 20, 2020