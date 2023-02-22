Markets to remain flat and range-bound this year, global slowdown impacting exports: Gautam Duggad, HoR- Institutional Equities, MOFSL. Watch Anil Singhvi’s exclusive conversation with Gautam Duggad.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market Outlook: Gautam Duggad, Head of Research – Institutional Equities, MOFSL In Conversation With Anil Singhvi - February 22, 2023
- Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading - February 22, 2023
- Markets tumble amid selloff in global equities on rate hike fears - February 22, 2023