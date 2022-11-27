Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 630.16 points or 1 per cent. On Friday, the Sensex settled at 62,293.64 — its record closing high. The NSE Nifty too ended at its lifetime peak of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market outlook | Macro data, global trends to guide equities this week - November 27, 2022
- Equities pause as market takes stock of Covid cases - November 25, 2022
- Fed Downshift Bets Help Drive Weekly Gains for Equities - November 25, 2022