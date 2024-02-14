Maintain a neutral allocation to equity with a long-term view. Increase exposure when valuation is cheaper, especially in small and mid-caps, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market signals mixed; stay neutral on equities with a long-term view, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC - February 14, 2024
- Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Put it in these 5 sectors or 1 MF category, says Franklin Templeton equities head Janakiraman - February 14, 2024
- Equities regain 161 points in volatile trading - February 13, 2024