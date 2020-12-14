Market strategist explains what is driving equities higher

U.S. stock futures moved higher early on Monday as markets indicated a rebound from a losing week. Investors were optimistic as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began and as Washington D.C. appeared a bit …
