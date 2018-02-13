(JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Trying to promote new type of tax free NISA program (JP) Japan Jan PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y:2.7% v 2.7%e (JP) Japan Econ Min Motegi: PM Abe stance on monetary policy must be maintained- answer when asked about Gov Kuroda …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market Update – Asian Session: Equities Continue To Follow Wall Stlead - February 13, 2018
- GBP/JPY bowing under the weight of the Yen as equities shake out ahead of London - February 13, 2018
- Equities on the Move with Inflation to Drive the GBP - February 13, 2018