Treasury yields stay firmer amid market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. German ZEW and Eurozone GDP awaited. GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market update: Equities and currencies gain as Omicron worries wane - December 7, 2021
- Rally in Indian equities help rupee rise against UAE dirham - December 7, 2021
- European equities open higher on easing Omicron fears - December 7, 2021