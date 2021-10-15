Bulls are in control, both in the bond market and on Wall Street. – Overlooked the hawkish Fed implications from the record strength in PPI and the lowest claims readings since before the pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market update: Stronger equities dampened the safe-havens - October 15, 2021
- European equities climb at open on better-than-expected US recovery - October 15, 2021
- New equities fund at Australian Ethical - October 14, 2021