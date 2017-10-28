Tech was on fire for Friday, boosting both megacaps’ share prices as well as the S&P after earnings release. And then there were two: we review Mr. Eric Basmajian’s widely read pieces on SA relating to misconceptions about the Fed “printing money.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Market Volatility Bulletin: Equities Storm Higher After Earnings, But VIX Maintains Itchy Trigger Finger
Tech was on fire for Friday, boosting both megacaps’ share prices as well as the S&P after earnings release. And then there were two: we review Mr. Eric Basmajian’s widely read pieces on SA relating to misconceptions about the Fed “printing money.