Analysts at Westpac explained that the US May employment report was stronger than expected, providing a sustained boost to US equities. “The rise in US yields was more muted and the US dollar was mixed – up against JPY but about flat versus AUD, NZD and EUR.
Market wrap: a sustained boost to US equities – Westpac
