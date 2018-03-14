EUR/USD slipped from 1.2413 to 1.2347 before steadying at 1.2375. A series of ECB officials, notably Draghi, reiterated the gradual path for policy and guidance, but also stressed the negative risks from trade tariffs and Draghi specifically stated that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Market wrap: US equities headed for a third straight daily decline – Westpac - March 14, 2018
- Investors’ wealth down N84bn on price drop in 42 equities - March 14, 2018
- Leblon Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. — A Moody’s atribui a Avaliacao de Qualidade de Gestor de Investimentos MQ3 a Leblon Equities - March 14, 2018