Williams Equities announced today that it has arranged an 18,364-square-foot office lease at 136 Madison Avenue, with leading partnership management technology company impact.com relocating from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Better times ahead for China equities? - October 4, 2022
- Marketing Tech Firm Relocates to Williams Equities’ 136 Madison Ave in Full-Floor Lease - October 4, 2022
- Asian Stocks Extend Gains After US Equities Rally: Markets Wrap - October 4, 2022