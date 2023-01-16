Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the major winners …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market rebounds as investors reap N896bn - January 16, 2023
- Markets climb in early trade on firm global equities; Sensex climbs over 325 points - January 16, 2023
- Markets climb in early trade on firm global equities - January 16, 2023