Apart from Adani rout, foreign funds outflow, and Q3 earnings, investors focus has also shifted towards RBI’s monetary policy where a much smaller rate hike of 25 bps has been factored in.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Spotify shares edge higher after Wells Fargo, Atlantic Equities upgrade - February 6, 2023
- Church & Dwight upgraded as Atlantic Equities sees balanced risk/reward - February 6, 2023
- Markets end in red as selloffs in metal, IT stocks weigh; FIIs continue to offload equities - February 6, 2023