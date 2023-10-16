The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115. 81 points to settle at 66,166. 93. During the day, it fell 243.36 points to 66,’.38. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points to 19,731.75.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Markets ended lower for third straight day amid weak global equities, rise in Brent crude oil prices - October 16, 2023
- Markets fall for third day on weak global equities, spike in Brent crude oil prices - October 16, 2023
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day on weak global equities, spike in crude oil prices - October 16, 2023