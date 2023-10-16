The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points or 0.17% to settle at 66,166.93. During the day, it fell 243.36 points or 0.36% to 66,039.38. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 % to 19,731.75.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Markets fall for 3rd day on weak global equities, spike in Brent crude oil prices - October 16, 2023
- Geopolitical concerns pressure European stocks, Polish equities shine - October 16, 2023
- Market update: HK/China equities search for upward momentum - October 16, 2023