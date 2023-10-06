The yield on a 30-year Treasury note surged past 5%, hitting the highest level since July 2007. The yield on a 10-year Treasury note also rose substantially, breaking the barrier of 4.80%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Markets Go Haywire As US Payrolls Defy Gravity: 30-Year Yields Soar To 5%, Dollar Rallies, Equities Tumble - October 6, 2023
- Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead explains why he believes equities are ‘wildly overvalued’ - October 6, 2023
- Equities up as investors shrug off inflation data, peso on sideways - October 6, 2023