The hawkish stance of all the members of the US Federal Reserve had a devastating effect on global stock markets and currencies last Thursday and Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MARKETS ON MONDAY: US Fed minutes and greylisting horrible for rand and equities - February 27, 2023
- Global equities outpace bonds in ultra-long marathon, shows data - February 27, 2023
- Retail investors turn net sellers of Indian equities for two straight quarters - February 26, 2023