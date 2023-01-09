The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 846.94 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 60,747.31. During the day, it jumped 989.04 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,889.41. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 241.75 points …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Markets rally after 3-day decline on firm global equities; HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank emerge as winners - January 9, 2023
- US Markets’ Friday Gains Push Indian Equities to End Higher - January 9, 2023
- DIIs’ clout in domestic equities continued to increase in Dec amid sustained inflow - January 9, 2023