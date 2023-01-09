Equity benchmarks ended over one per cent higher on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries and IT counters. The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 846.94 points or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Poised to Stay Upbeat as Futures Continue Gains; Europe, Asia Climb - January 9, 2023
- Markets rally after three-day decline on firm global equities - January 9, 2023
- Markets rally after 3-day decline on firm global equities; HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank emerge as winners - January 9, 2023