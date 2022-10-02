RBI hiked the repo rate once again to tame the soaring inflation which was on expected lines. Also, RBI’s confidence in the economy’s growth momentum lifted the overall appetite in the equities market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Markets week ahead: Will there be more bulls on equities? These factors to drive mood - October 2, 2022
- FPIs turn net sellers again; withdraw Rs 7,600 cr from equities in Sep - October 2, 2022
- Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There - October 1, 2022