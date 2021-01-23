One characteristic of dividend payers is that they generally hold up better in down equity markets. This lower downside volatility for the dividend payers did not hold true during the pandemic swoon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
May Be Time To Include Dividend Growth Equities In One’s Portfolio
One characteristic of dividend payers is that they generally hold up better in down equity markets. This lower downside volatility for the dividend payers did not hold true during the pandemic swoon …