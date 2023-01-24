After the transition, India will become the second South Asian nation the second market after China to switch to the T+1 system. Experts have termed the development a “truly remarkable achievement”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MC Explains | Faster settlement in T+1 system to make equities more attractive - January 24, 2023
- ACWI: Global Equities Are Undervalued In 2023 - January 24, 2023
- Asian equities rise in US slipstream; dollar slips: markets wrap - January 24, 2023