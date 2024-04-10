Technically, the market is trading well above its support level of 22,600. The major resistance lies at 22,800 levels. Overall, the trend remains positive as we trade above the minor support mark of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- High Fixed Income Yield, Others Threaten Equities Market Gains In Q2 - April 10, 2024
- Mehta Equities’ top recommendation for the week include MCX and Indigo - April 10, 2024
- Markets rebound in early trade amid ongoing optimistic trend in equities - April 10, 2024