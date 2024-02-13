The East Thistle project is expecting to get final approval from the Phoenix City Council. Menlo Equities, based in Menlo Park in Silicon Valley, acquired the Phoenix site in 2015 in two transactions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Menlo Equities to Redo Phoenix Office Park as Data Hub - February 13, 2024
- MSCI cuts 66 companies from China Index as equities slump - February 13, 2024
- Top equities investor from UK with $ 60 m exposure optimistic of ‘reforming SL’ - February 13, 2024