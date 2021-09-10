Mergermarket’s Shen to join Bloomberg Americas equities team

Yiqin Shen will be joining the Bloomberg Americas equities team in New York to cover mergers and acquisitions, deals and risk arbitration situations. Recently, she served as an M&A reporter at …
