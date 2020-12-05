Little wonder then that the MSCI India index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 29 times.Analysts caution that valuations of equities in India and worldwide, are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Merry-making equities are ignoring downside risk from expensive valuations - December 5, 2020
- 2021 market outlook: Bet on international equities to take advantage of a recovery, says JPMorgan strategist - December 4, 2020
- Ohio School Employees assigns $100 million equities, credit - December 4, 2020