Copper prices rose to their highest in nearly six weeks on Monday, as investors left a subdued equities market for more attractive assets and as floods in China sparked supply concerns. July 26 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- METALS-Copper near 6-week high on equities crackdown, China floods - July 26, 2021
- Equities Market Rebounds on Improved Half-year Corporate Earnings - July 25, 2021
- European Equities: German Business Sentiment and COVID-19 in Focus - July 25, 2021