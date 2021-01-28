Shanghai copper prices hit a more than one-month low on Thursday, while other industrial metals also fell, as a global sell-off in equities and a firmer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals less …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- METALS-Firmer dollar, sell-off in equities push Shanghai copper to 1-month low - January 28, 2021
- Firmer dollar, sell-off in equities push Shanghai copper to 1-month low - January 28, 2021
- Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 amid strong US dollar, weak equities - January 28, 2021