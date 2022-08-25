METALS-London copper ticks higher on firm equities, subdued dollar

London copper prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by an uptick in equities and a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although dismal demand outlook amid growing recession worries kept gains in check.
