Vikas Aggarwal is investing in equity funds to build a corpus of Rs 2 crore in the next 10 years. The mutual funds’ portfolio doctor has advised him to hike monthly SIPs to Rs 45,000 and further hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- MF portfolio doctor: Why Aggarwal should tone down expectations from equities - January 10, 2021
- Equities Market Sheds N79bn on Profit-taking in Bellwether Stocks - January 10, 2021
- Role of equities in building retirement corpus - January 10, 2021