MyWealthGrowth.com co-founder Harshad Chetanwala said investors may prefer to book profits for some more time as they witness more surge in the stock market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- MFs’ selling spree continues; withdraw Rs 12,980 crore from equities in January on profit-booking - February 7, 2021
- FPIs pump in Rs 10,793-crore into equities in first 5 sessions of February - February 7, 2021
- National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) - February 7, 2021