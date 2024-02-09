January 2024 market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ volume reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 105.3% increase YoY and representing a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for January 2024; MIAX Pearl Equities Volume Increases 105.3% with Market Share Reaching 1.9% - February 9, 2024
- Investors flock back to equities as regulators mull interest rate cuts - February 9, 2024
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance - February 9, 2024