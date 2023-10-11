Sectorally, Nifty Auto index was the top gainer with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors shares up to half a percent.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Mid-Day Mood | Indices retain gains on upbeat global equities; Nifty firm above 19,800 - October 11, 2023
- CLSA turns overweight on Indian equities on strong growth, earnings prospects - October 11, 2023
- Asia equities rise as traders dial back Fed wagers: markets wrap - October 11, 2023