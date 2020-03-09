Equity markets across the Middle East nosedived on Monday, extending their losses from the previous session, as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price for crude for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US stocks tank after global equities retreat, oil collapses, bond yields fall, and cryptos drop - March 9, 2020
- Monday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities In Historic Plunge As Oil Price Shock Roils Global Markets - March 9, 2020
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East’s equities dive as oil prices plunge - March 9, 2020