Foreign investors continued to enter Malaysia’s equity market for the third week at a faster pace, acquiring a net RM116.45 million of local equities last week compared to RM11.35 million net in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MIDF Research: Foreign investors acquire RM116.45m of local equities last week - January 30, 2022
- Plato launches net zero equities fund - January 30, 2022
- European Equities: Eurozone GDP and Member State Inflation in Focus - January 30, 2022