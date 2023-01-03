Foreign investors turned net sellers in the last trading week of 2022, offloading shares worth RM204.6 million against a net buy of RM51.2 million in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MIDF Research: Foreign investors sold RM204.6m of equities last week - January 2, 2023
- Foreign investors net sell RM204.6mil of local equities in final week of 2022 - January 2, 2023
- Yen Strengthens, Equities Mixed as Trading Resumes: Markets Wrap - January 2, 2023