Anu Narula is set to become the fifth equity partner of Geneva-based international banking group Mirabaud, effective 1 January 2022. As an equity partner and therefore investor in the company, Narula …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘Global Fully Charged’ sector moving towards a sustainable future: By Kalkine Equities LLC - December 20, 2021
- Retail investment in equities has surged across the globe, says Ruchir Sharma - December 20, 2021
- Mirabaud names head of global equities new equity partner - December 20, 2021